BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The charges are alarming — forcible sex on the hood of a patrol car, rape in a Sheriff’s department conference room, a home invasion for purposes of sexual persuasion, and a series of unwanted advances, lewd comments and retaliation by more than a dozen Sheriff’s Department employees over the past decade — all directed at one individual.

Those allegations, and more, are contained in court documents, including a $5,000,000 claim against Kern County, filed over the past six months by a senior deputy, Carly Snow of Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department is taking some of those accusations seriously enough to refer the case to the District Attorney’s office. What those charges might be, and against whom, is unclear – but Snow names names, places and circumstances in court documents, including restraining order petitions filed against two different colleagues.

The DA’s office confirmed that “a complaint has been filed to our office and is still under review,” but also noted that certain cases involving law enforcement personnel automatically are forwarded to the DA as a matter of unwritten, unofficial policy.

The DA typically brings charges against a defendant only after a law enforcement agency has recommended charges and the DA’s review of that recommendation concludes that charges are warranted.

The 32-year-old Snow has been a deputy for 11 years, assigned to the metropolitan Bakersfield patrol. Records show she works a lot.

In the last five years, according to public records, she worked enough overtime to more than double her base pay. Last year, her total pay was nearly $300,000.

For reasons the Sheriff’s department will not disclose, Snow was placed on paid administrative leave in April, the same day, Snow said, she filed her first complaint alleging harassment. She told KGET, “It’s very petty,” but declined further comment. She remains on paid leave.

The two most serious allegations against her co-workers allege assaults that happened five and nine years ago.

The first alleges that in 2018, 59-year-old KCSO Sergeant Stephen Wells, whose one-year relationship with Snow – according to Snow – had recently ended, barged into her house while drunk, demanded sex and, after she declined, she said, he “tried to rip my shirt and shorts off.”

After Snow refused his advances, she claims, Wells apologized and left, but allegedly continued to text and stalk her and once claimed to have personally tainted her coffee. That petition, alleging domestic violence, was filed May 17. According to multiple sources, Snow made an audio recording of the alleged encounter.

In 2015, Snow told the Guardian newspaper she was inspired to join the Sheriff’s office after — ironically – her mother was murdered by a violent partner. Carly Snow was just 13 at the time; her brother Lawrence Snow was 11.

Multiple attempts to reach Sergeant Wells over several days were not successful. Wells’ attorney, Jeffrey Travis, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Two weeks after filing her initial restraining order request, Snow asked for a second restraining order against a second KCSO employee, fellow Senior Deputy Enrique Plaza, 36. A judge sealed the otherwise public record dealing with the accusations – which alleges civil harassment – but in a separate court document, Snow claims that in 2014, Plaza sexually assaulted her on the hood of her patrol car and, in a second incident in 2014, sexually assaulted her in a conference room.

A status hearing on that restraining order petition is scheduled for Nov. 28.

Plaza’s attorney, Seth O’Dell, said the span of time between the alleged incidents and Snow’s filing of the restraining order petition – almost a decade – merits scrutiny.

“I can tell you that what has been alleged in publicly filed court documents relating to my client dates to nine years ago,” O’Dell said. “And while there are certainly circumstances in life where delayed reporting may actually report a legitimate crime or offense, there are also many other circumstances where delayed reporting kind of makes the report itself a little suspect.”

O’Dell said the encounters Snow describes in her petition were consensual. Plaza’s career, O’Dell said, may rest on the outcome of the restraining order request.

“There are consequences to a civil restraining order,” he said. “That would prevent him not just from having contact with Miss Snow, but also from continuing in his occupation as a sheriff’s deputy. It precludes you from owning or possessing firearms and has other repercussions.”

O’Dell indicated that the Sheriff’s Department is conducting a separate administrative investigation into the matter.

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood declined to comment on the case, referring questions to the County Counsel’s office, which through a spokeswoman, also declined to comment, citing active litigation.

Carly Snow’s attorney, Nicol Hajjar of Los Angeles, said through an aide she and her client would not comment until “the time is right.”

Attorney O’Dell urged the public to keep an open mind about his client, Senior Deputy Plaza.

“It’s very easy for people to jump to conclusions,” said Plaza. “I think the most important thing I can say about this entire situation is wait for the process to be completed.”

In her claim against the county – a precursor to a lawsuit – Snow also purports to have experienced a number of sexually charged interactions with co-workers. She names 12 co-workers — seven of them sergeants who outranked her.

Alleged comments cited in the claim include propositions for sex, references to one or both parties’ genitalia, and a suggestion that the victim engage in prostitution to boost her income.

KGET spent more than a week trying to reach or convince Senior Deputy Snow, Sergeant Wells and Senior Deputy Plaza to provide their sides of these stories.

We will track all of the legal proceedings associated with the cases we’ve described, and will keep you posted on all developments.