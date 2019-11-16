5 dead, including 3 children, in apparent murder-suicide in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — Three children, all under the age of ten, are among five people that were shot and killed Saturday morning, the San Diego Police Department said.

A 9-year-old boy, a 5-year-old boy, and a 3-year-old boy are among those that were killed. A 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman are also dead, according to SDPD.

It happened in the 2100 block of Flintridge Drive in the Paradise Hills neighborhood.

The call came in around 6:49 a.m. Saturday, police said. There was no communication with the caller during the 911 call, but the dispatcher could hear arguing in the background.

When police arrived, they looked through a window and discovered a child laying on the ground, covered in blood. They broke through a front window to enter the residence. Once inside, they found several people suffering from gunshot wounds.

“We believe the man came over this morning, there was some kind of argument, and he used a handgun to shoot his family before turning the gun on himself,” said Lt. Matt Dobbs of SDPD.

Police said the two adults and 3-year-old child died at the scene. The 5-year-old and 9-year-old children died at the hospital.

Police added an 11-year-old boy was also shot and is undergoing surgery.

Neighbors woke up to a horrifying scene.

“I heard some gunshots,” said Sanya Gordon, who lives nearby. “I saw a bunch of police cars. I saw them taking the bodies out of the house. I felt sick to my stomach.”

Gordon said she did not know the children personally, but saw them every day playing with other neighborhood kids outside and riding their bicycles.

Police said there are no outstanding suspects and no arrests in the case, adding it was a domestic dispute involving one family.

Police said the man and woman were the parents of the children and were married but separated.

“A couple weeks ago around Nov. 1, officers responded to the same address over a dispute about property,” said San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said in a press conference Saturday afternoon. “The man was trying to get some tools from his wife while they were separated. The female was provided information at that time on how to obtain a restraining order.”

Lt. Dobbs added the victim tried to obtain a restraining order yesterday, though it is unclear if that was served, though the shooter knew of it.

“This is a tragic case of murder-suicide due to domestic violence,” said Lt. Dobbs.

This story originally appeared on FOX 5 San Diego’s website.

