(KTXL) — A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck in Northern California Thursday afternoon around 4:19 p.m., with the shaking felt across the northern half of the state, including the Pacific coast, and parts of Nevada.

Preliminary readings had the quake at 5.7 and then 5.4 magnitudes, but the USGS website updated its reading to 5.5.

The quake struck about 2.5 miles southwest of the community of East Shore near Lake Almanor, about 120 miles directly northeast of Sacramento, according to the USGS.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said there was no tsunami warning, advisory, watch or threat related to the California earthquake.

The California Highway Patrol said that the earthquake caused a disruption at the agency’s Chico dispatch center, and that 911 lines are currently down. The agency said that people in the region should call 530-332-1200 to report emergencies.

In the hour after the original earthquake, at least five aftershocks were registered in the same region, all between 2.5 and 3.0 magnitude, according to the USGS.

More Earthquake News

•California’s largest earthquake of the 21st century

•Which California landmarks are at risk from a massive earthquake?

•These are the fault lines in Northern California

•California’s north coast has a long history of strong earthquakes

•This is how to prepare for and respond to an earthquake

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.