5.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest

A map provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows a 5.5 magnitude quake that hit near Ridgecrest on June 3, 2020.

RIDGECREST, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck outside the town of Ridgecrest Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck around 6:32 p.m. with a 4.3-mile depth. It was felt as far as Southern California and Nevada.

Yes, an earthquake. A M5.5 at the very southern end of the 2019 Ridgecrest aftershock zone. This is a large late aftershock – do you remember that I said these are common? — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) June 4, 2020

The area suffered a major earthquake last year after a 7.1 magnitude tremor struck in July.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

