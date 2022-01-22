49ers advance to NFC Championship with road win over Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (KRON) — 49ers advance!
San Francisco defeats the Packers by a final score of 13-10 Saturday night at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
49ers kicker Robbie Gould hit a 45-yard game-winning field goal as time expired to send San Francisco to its second NFC Championship game in three years.
San Francisco’s special teams saved the day for a struggling offense.
Down 10-3 in the fourth quarter, the 49ers blocked a Packers’ punt to tie the game 10-10.
The 49ers’ defense held the Packers to 67 rushing yards.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was held in check with 225 passing yards and no touchdowns — sacked five times.
This story will be updated.