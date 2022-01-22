49ers advance to NFC Championship with road win over Packers

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 22: Wide receiver Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers carries the ball after a catch during the 3rd quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (KRON) — 49ers advance!

San Francisco defeats the Packers by a final score of 13-10 Saturday night at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

49ers kicker Robbie Gould hit a 45-yard game-winning field goal as time expired to send San Francisco to its second NFC Championship game in three years.

San Francisco’s special teams saved the day for a struggling offense.

Down 10-3 in the fourth quarter, the 49ers blocked a Packers’ punt to tie the game 10-10.

The 49ers’ defense held the Packers to 67 rushing yards.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was held in check with 225 passing yards and no touchdowns — sacked five times.

