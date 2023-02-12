BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four teenagers were arrested on suspicion of stealing a quarter million dollars worth of alcohol from several Rite Aid stores in Kern County and in Central California, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The four unidentified teenagers were arrested in Bakersfield, CHP said. They are accused of shoplifting high-end alcohol from Rite Aid stores from Southern California to Tulare County. In all, the alcohol was valued at over $250,000.

Officers from CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force recovered about $7,000 worth of alcohol from Rite Aid stores in Delano and Shafter during a traffic stop at South H Street and Highway 223, according to a social media post.

Highway Patrol officials said the teenagers are from Hemet and Riverside and are either 16 or 17 years old.

The stolen alcohol was returned to the Rite Aid stores, CHP said.