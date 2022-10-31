A Hazmat response at LAX is seen on Oct. 31, 2022. (Citizen)

At least four people have been sickened, including one who is in “critical condition,” after a reported Carbon Dioxide leak at Los Angeles International Airport Monday morning.

The incident was reported around 7 a.m. in the Terminal 8 baggage area, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department news alert.

The leak apparently occurred after a popping sound was heard inside a utility room at the airport. The four patients were all workers who were inside the utility room.

Three patients, described as two men and a woman, were treated at the scene for minor complaints.

The fourth patient, said to be a man in his 50s, was found pulseless and not breathing inside the utility room.

The man was taken to an area hospital where his condition was updated to critical upon arrival, the fire department said.

Although as many as 100 people had to leave Terminal 8, no passengers or travelers were directly affected by the release, according to the fire department.

The utility room is located more than 200 feet from the Terminal 8 baggage area, according to officials.

A fire department hazardous materials team was sent to the airport to investigate the gas leak.

Only trace residue of Carbon Dioxide remained in the room, according to an update from the fire department at 8:45 a.m.

United flights inbound to LAX were being held at their airport of origin during the hazmat investigation, according to a tweet from LAX.

Travelers were urged to check with their airline for updates on flights.

Check back for updates on this developing story.