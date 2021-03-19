4 people seriously injured after SUV crashes into store along Hollywood Boulevard

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:
April 05 2021 05:30 pm

Four people were seriously injured after an SUV crashed into a store along Hollywood Boulevard Friday afternoon, officials said.

The crash was reported about 3:05 p.m. at 6818 Hollywood Blvd., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The SUV crashed into a glass storefront of a market and liquor store, striking several pedestrians, fire officials said in an alert.

Five patients were taken to a local trauma center, four of which were described as being in “serious-to-critical condition.” One additional person declined to be transported.

A witness at the scene told KTLA a Fox 11 reporter was among the injured people.

The circumstances behind the crash are unknown.

Several fire trucks and Los Angeles Police Department vehicles responded to the scene, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com