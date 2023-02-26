Four people, including an infant, were taken to the hospital Sunday night after a violent two-car crash in North Hollywood caused one of the vehicles to overturn, trapping two victims inside the wreckage.

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene, located at 11482 West Magnolia Boulevard, just after 7 p.m.

It’s unclear what led to the collision, but the vehicle that overturned was at the bottom of the Magnolia Boulevard offramp of the northbound 170 Freeway.

According to LAFD, a 40-year-old man and 35-year-old woman had to be rescued from the wreckage of that vehicle. Both victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 10-month-old infant, who was not trapped, was also pulled from that vehicle and rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.

The fourth patient, a woman, who was in the other car was also taken to the hospital in fair condition, authorities said.

Wreckage of a 2-car collision seen here in North Hollywood on Feb. 26, 2023 (KTLA)

First responders working to free two victims after their vehicle overturned as a result of a crash in North Hollywood on Feb. 26, 2023 (KTLA)

It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs played a role in the collision.

Traffic in the area was expected to be impacted as investigators work to gather evidence and crews work to clear the area.