4 dead in mass shooting at Halloween house party in Northern California

ORINDA (KRON/AP) – Authorities are investigating after four people were killed and several injured in a mass shooting at a Halloween party in Orinda.

According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to the shooting at the home on Lucille Way near Knickerbocker Lane just before 11 p.m.

At the scene, officers encountered over 100 partygoers at the large house party.

Three apparent gunshot victims were pronounced dead at the scene; one other victim died later at the hospital.

Three other victims were taken to the hospital following the shooting – one is in critical condition, one in serious condition, and the other was treated and released, according to John Muir Health.

The owner of the home, Michael Wang said a woman had rented the home through Airbnb for a family reunion.

Wang said the reunion was supposed to have a dozen people but instead scores showed up for the party.

Wang says he got calls from the neighbors about the noise and that his wife reached out to the woman, who claimed there were only 12 people in the home.

He says he saw more than a dozen people there using footage from the Ring doorbell camera at his house.

Airbnb spokesman Ben Breit says in an email that the company is “urgently investigating” what happened.

Airbnb has released the following statement in response to the deadly shooting:

“We are horrified by this tragedy and are in close communication with Chief David Cook of Orinda Police to offer our support with his investigation into who committed this senseless violence. Additionally, we have taken action to ban the booking guest from our platform. Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the victims of this abhorrent act as well as the neighbors of the home.”

AIRBNB

A neighbor spoke to KRON4’s Will Tran and said he had heard gunshots and that people were reportedly fleeing from the party down the hill.

He estimated around 100 people were in attendance at the party at the Aibnb rental home.

He said he and other neighbors had made noise complaint calls to police earlier in the evening after learning of the potential size of the party, which was reportedly advertised on social media.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orinda Police Department or the Office of the Sheriff at 925-656-2441.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

