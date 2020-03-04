4-alarm fire in San Jose sends smoke billowing into the sky

California

by: Tristi Rodriguez

Posted: / Updated:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 3-alarm fire quickly turned into a 4-alarm fire in San Jose as crews battled the massive blaze Tuesday afternoon.

The San Jose Fire Department first reported the fire at 3:08 p.m. in the 1700 block of S 10th Street. It forced the evacuation of nearby businesses.

As of 5:03 p.m., the fire was declared under control.

No injuries reported at this time.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know