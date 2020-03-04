4-alarm fire in San Jose sends smoke billowing into the sky

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 3-alarm fire quickly turned into a 4-alarm fire in San Jose as crews battled the massive blaze Tuesday afternoon.

The San Jose Fire Department first reported the fire at 3:08 p.m. in the 1700 block of S 10th Street. It forced the evacuation of nearby businesses.

As of 5:03 p.m., the fire was declared under control.

UPDATE: Fire on S. 10th Street is now at 4 alarms. — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) March 3, 2020

No injuries reported at this time.

