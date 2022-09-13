SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck near Santa Rosa on Tuesday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck around 6:39 p.m. and an aftershock of 3.9 hit less than a minute later. The USGS stated that the epicenter of the quake was 4.66 miles below ground.

The exact location of the epicenter is just east of Highway 101 and just north of Highway 12, south of Santa Rosa’s Fountaingrove area. The quake happened on the Rodgers Creek Fault.

USGS shake map of the earthquake

The Santa Rosa Fire Department said it has responded to reports of gas odors, gas leaks, fire alarms and stuck elevators. There have been no reports of significant damage or injuries, the Santa Rosa Police Department said.

Earthquake Update: Santa Rosa Fire has responding to multiple reports of odors of gas, gas leaks, fire alarms as well as stuck elevators. No reports of any injuries related to the quake at this time. — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) September 14, 2022

“The Santa Rosa Police Department as well as most of Santa Rosa and the surrounding areas felt the earthquake a short time ago. At this time the police department has not received any reports of major damage or major injuries as a result of the earthquake. The police department is fully operational,” a statement from SRPD read.

Robert-Michael de Groot with USGS said there is a small chance that a larger earthquake follows Tuesday night’s. “There is about a 5% chance of an earthquake — a larger event after this event — over the next several days. It remains to be seen,” he said.

KRON4 viewers have said that they felt the earthquake to varying degrees across the region. One shared a video (below) of their garage getting shaken by the quake. The viewer said they live a quarter-mile from the epicenter.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.