4.2 magnitude earthquake rattles Sonoma County

THE GEYSERS, Calif. (KRON) – A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck Sonoma County on Sunday afternoon, according to the US Geological Survey.

Around 12:34 p.m. the quake rattled less than a mile away from The Geysers.

The earthquake was measured about 1.3 miles in depth.

There have been no reports of damage.

This comes after a 3.9 magnitude quake struck the same region on Saturday.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.