A 4.1 magnitude earthquake shook the Los Angeles County area on New Year’s Day.

The temblor struck off the coast about 12 miles south of Rancho Palos Verdes and south-southwest of San Pedro at 8:27 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake had a preliminary magnitude of 4.3 but that was later reduced to 4.1 by the USGS.

Shaking from the quake, which had a depth of just over 7 miles, was felt across the county.

The New Year’s Day magnitude 4.1 earthquake. Jan. 1, 2024. (KTLA)

Residents as far away as Santa Clarita, San Bernardino, Temecula, Mission Viejo and Catalina Island reported feeling the ground shake.

The offshore quake was “way too small to even talk about tsunamis,” seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Jones mentioned that a 7.5 magnitude earthquake that struck off Japan’s coast was not only completely unrelated but was also 100,000 times larger than a 4.1.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury from the California quake.