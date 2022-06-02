(KRON) – A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in the East Bay 2.5 to 3.7 miles north-northwest of Bay Point, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake, which happened at 5:07 a.m., has been felt as far west as Burlingame on the Peninsula and San Francisco’s Ocean Beach, as far north as Fairfield and as far west as Walnut Creek. There are over 1,200 reports already.

Bay Area Rapid Transit announced at 5:27 a.m. that it will be inspecting tracks and trains will be running at reduced speeds today. “Expect residual delays of 10-MIN systemwide,” the agency stated. About 10 minutes later this was revised to a 20 minute delay.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.