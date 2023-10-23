(FOX40.COM) –– A 2.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Isleton on Monday morning, making it the second earthquake in the area in less than a week, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was detected at 7:42 a.m. as a 4.0 magnitude at a depth of 8 kilometers or about 5 miles. The earthquake was downgraded a magnitude 2.9 at around 8:30 a.m.

Isleton is located about 40 miles southwest of Sacramento in Sacramento County.

The city is located on the easternmost edge of the Delta Region.

As of 8 a.m., there have been 44 responses to the USGS’s ‘Did You Feel It?’ report with the strongest felt shaking being “light” near Rio Vista and Isleton.

There is no reported damage at this time.