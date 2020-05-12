$365 in food benefits available for kids who are sheltering at home

FILE – In this Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 file photo, kids eat lunch at an elementary school in Paducah, Ky. It is far easier to avoid gaining weight than to lose it, so getting kids to eat well and exercise is crucial. But how to do that effectively is extremely difficult _ and sensitive. (Ellen O’Nan/The Paducah Sun via AP)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Children who are eligible for free or reduced-price meals at school can receive extra food benefits due to the shelter-in-place order, according to the California Department of Social Services.

The food benefits are called Pandemic EBT, or P-EBT benefits, and are designed to help California families buy food when schools are closed because of the coronavirus emergency.

Families can receive up to $365 per eligible child on their P-EBT card to use on food and groceries. Families with children who receive CalFresh, Medi-Cal, or Foster Care benefits do not need to apply.

Most families will get their P-EBT card in the mail during the month of May. More information on the scheme is on the California Department of Social Services’ website.

