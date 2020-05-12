$365 in food benefits available for kids who are sheltering at home

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Children who are eligible for free or reduced-price meals at school can receive extra food benefits due to the shelter-in-place order, according to the California Department of Social Services.
The food benefits are called Pandemic EBT, or P-EBT benefits, and are designed to help California families buy food when schools are closed because of the coronavirus emergency.
Families can receive up to $365 per eligible child on their P-EBT card to use on food and groceries. Families with children who receive CalFresh, Medi-Cal, or Foster Care benefits do not need to apply.
Most families will get their P-EBT card in the mail during the month of May. More information on the scheme is on the California Department of Social Services’ website.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
