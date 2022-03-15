BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An attempted robbery during a drug deal prompted Monday night’s shooting that wounded three people in the south parking structure of Valley Plaza mall, police said.

Dejion Swisher, 18, and a 17-year-old male tried to rob a 15-year-old male and an unidentified person during the deal, police said. The unidentified person pulled a gun and fired, hitting the other three.

All are expected to survive, police said. The gunman had not been found.

Swisher was arrested on suspicion of robbery and child endangerment, and police will seek a robbery charge against the 17-year-old, according to Bakersfield Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.