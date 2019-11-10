3 rescued, 1 missing after boat capsized near Bodega Bay

Breaking News
FILE – The newly commissioned Coast Guard Cutter Angela McShan (WPC-1135) crew underway near Miami, Florida, Sept. 20, 2019. (Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Murray, FILE)

BODEGA BAY, Calif. (AP) — Coast Guard crews have rescued three people and are searching for a man who went missing after a fishing boat capsized off Northern California.

The Coast Guard said it received a distress call from the 54-foot vessel named Miss Hailee around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

When a helicopter crew reached an area about 30 miles north of Bodega Bay, they located two men and a woman in the water and hoisted them aboard the aircraft.

Crews were told a fourth man believed to be wearing a life jacket was missing.

They stayed in the area searching for him and received assistance from good Samaritans aboard a tugboat named Cochise.

