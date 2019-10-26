3 injured in Kincade Fire

Breaking News
A firefighter monitors the Kincaide Fire as it burns through the area on October 24, 2019 in Geyserville, California. Fueled by high winds, the Kincaide Fire has burned over 7,000 acres in a matter of hours and has prompted evacuations in the Geyserville area. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

GEYSERVLLE (KRON) – On Friday at 6:20 p.m. while working an active portion of the Kincade Fire near Pine Flat Road, firefighters came across two residents who were attempting to evacuate, according to Cal Fire.

The fire activity quickly intensified.

The firefighter was then forced to deploy an emergency fire shelter to protect all three of them. 

The two victims and the firefighter suffered minor injuries and were transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Injuries are considered to be non-life threatening and everyone is expected to survive.

