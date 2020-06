3 dead after getting swept into ocean in Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KTLA) — Three people were fatally injured after they were washed off rocks into the Pacific Ocean Thursday near Point Mugu, officials said.

Rescue teams and fire officials responded to a rocky area off the Pacific Coast Highway near Deer Creek Road around 4:30 p.m., to reports of three people swept into the water, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

“When we got on scene, we were able to confirm that there were three people unaccounted for from the family,” Capt. Brian McGrath said. They were a part of a family of eight fishing near the slippery cliff, the Los Angeles Times reported.

A rapid water search and rescue was conducted and three people were rescued from the water.

Sky5 aerial video showed bodies being airlifted out of the ocean, and life-saving efforts being performed.

Officials initially said the three were in critical condition, but later announced all three had died.

An investigation is underway. No further details were immediately available.

Traffic on PCH near Deer Creek Road continued to be impacted around 6 p.m.

#DeerInc; 3 people have been rescued from the water and are being treated. All three are in critical condition. @VCFD @USCGLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/UkOyAIcwgP — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) June 26, 2020

