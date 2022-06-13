LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed and three others were wounded in a weekend shooting at a warehouse party in Los Angeles.

CBS LA reports the summer kick-off event at the warehouse in Boyle Heights was advertised on social media and featured a performance by the rapper Money Sign Suede.

Officials say police responding to gunfire around 3:30 a.m. Sunday found two people dead inside. A wounded man discovered on a sidewalk outside was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Three others were wounded but their conditions weren’t known. Police didn’t immediately release suspect information.