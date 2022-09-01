Police investigate a shooting in South Los Angeles on May 17, 2022. (ANG)

Police have arrested three people in connection with the May killing of a wheelchair-bound double-amputee outside a South Los Angeles McDonald’s.

Raymundo Hernandez, 34, and Blas Canche, 32, were arrested Tuesday. A third suspect, Rubi Anguiano-Salazar, 37, was already in custody on an unrelated charge and was re-arrested on a murder charge, according to Los Angeles Police.

On May 17, Gerold Lipeles, a 69-year-old homeless double-amputee, was asleep in his wheelchair outside a McDonald’s in the 1700 block of West Century Boulevard when two women walked up to him and shot him in the head.

Both suspects fled and Lipeles later died at a hospital.

Police say Anguiano-Salazar shot another homeless person just four days after Lipeles’ killing.

Stella Polly, 67, was at a bus stop at 1606 West Manchester Avenue on May 21 when, according to police, Anguiano-Salazar initiated a conversation with her. As Polly walked away Anguiano-Salazar shot her in the back, police said.

Polly survived.

Both cases will be presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office on Sept. 1.

Anyone with additional information on either shooting is urged to call South Bureau Homicide Detectives at 323-786-5166 or 77th Street Division Detectives at 323-786-5420.