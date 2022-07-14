SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three people were arrested for stealing more than $65,000 worth of sunglasses from a Sunglass Hut store, the Napa Police Department announced on Thursday. The suspects were arrested in San Francisco after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase.

The suspects filled garbage bags with more than 215 pairs of sunglasses at about 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Napa police said. An employee at a nearby store saw their car and license plate and provided that information to police.





Images from the Napa Police Department.

The car was spotted on Highway 29 by American Canyon police. Officers attempted to pull the suspects over, leading to a chase that involved American Canyon police, California Highway Patrol and the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

The three male suspects were finally taken into custody near 6th Street and Highway 80 in San Francisco. All three suspects are San Francisco residents. One is a juvenile.

Police were able to recover the stolen goods. The sunglasses, some of which were made by Prada and Versace, ranged from $200 to $530 per pair in price.