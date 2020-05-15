3 arrested after 5 kids found riding in makeshift box on pickup truck

NEEDLES, Calif. (KOVR/CNN Newsource) — Southern California authorities took three people into custody after five children were found in a makeshift box in the bed of a pickup truck.

“I don’t recall in over 30 years being here that I’ve ever heard of a situation quite like this,” said Cindy Bachman, a spokeswoman with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

This picture sending shockwaves throughout parts of California Thursday.

It looks like an average pickup with a trailer and a makeshift box on the bed turning out to be much more.

“And the truck and trailer. It looked a little different, but I don’t know that anything about it was actually in violation of any vehicle code,” Bachman said.

Inside that makeshift box. Five children ranging in ages one to 13 locked inside 100 degree heat.

The sheriff’s department is crediting people who tipped them off after hearing cries from inside that box at a rest stop on Interstate 40 in the Mojave Desert.

“So it may have traveled along and not been stopped by any law enforcement officer had it not been for those callers,” Bachman said.

Deputies arrested three people, Kenneth Standridge, Zona Brasier and Aushajuan Hardy, all from Sacramento, in Needles, near the California/Arizona border.

All three suspects had criminal records in Sacramento County with Hardy having the longest rap sheet. He had a warrant out for his arrest in Sacramento.

Officials told CBS 13 drugs and a shotgun were found inside the truck they were in and that the suspects were headed to Oklahoma.

A disturbing find in a remote part of California with a capital city connection that could have had a much more tragic outcome.

“Children didn’t have any air conditioning and they didn’t have any water,” Bachman said. So it was a pretty serious situation.”

Standridge and Brasier are both facing five counts of felony child abuse charges.

At this time, Hardy is not facing any charges from the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.

