3-Acre Brush Fire Burning in the Hollywood Hills

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A 3-acre brush fire broke out in the Hollywood Hills on Saturday afternoon, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The fire started just before 2 p.m. on the 3600 block of Barham Boulevard, according to the department.

Three acres of heavy brush were burning at a slow rate with no wind blowing in the area, LAFD said.

There were 153 LAFD air and ground personnel battling the flames in what is being called the Barham Fire, according to authorities.

The blaze was burning between a triangle of Universal City, Warner Bros. studios and the Hollywood sign.

“LAFD ground and air resources are on scene at the Barham Fire,” tweeted Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. “Please be aware of emergency vehicles and firefighters operating in the area as LAFD fights this fire.”

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire and no structures have been threatened.

No evacuations order have been given either.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.