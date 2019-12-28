3.3 magnitude quake rattles Southern California

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A magnitude 3.3 earthquake rattled parts of Southern California on Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor struck at 9:23 a.m. about 2 miles east-northeast of the Los Angeles suburb of Brea.

The quake hit at a depth of 4.84 miles.

Residents throughout Southern California reported weak shaking, the USGS said.

Officials have not reported any injuries or damages.

