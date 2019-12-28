3.3 magnitude quake rattles Southern California

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A magnitude 3.3 earthquake rattled parts of Southern California on Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor struck at 9:23 a.m. about 2 miles east-northeast of the Los Angeles suburb of Brea.

The quake hit at a depth of 4.84 miles.

Residents throughout Southern California reported weak shaking, the USGS said.

Officials have not reported any injuries or damages.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com