SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A $25,000 reward will be given for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for an Oct. 2021 homicide, the San Francisco Police Department announced in a press release Thursday. SFPD are looking for who is responsible for the murder of Luis Temajtomas.

Temajtomas, 43, was a victim of an aggravated assault with fire that happened on Oct. 8 around 5 a.m. in the area of 25th Street and South Van Ness Avenue, the release said. The victim was asleep then woke up to his sleeping bag on fire.

Officers arrived at the scene and saw paramedics giving Temajtomas medical attention. Temajtomas was taken to the hospital for treatment where he died the next day.

Police were not able to locate a suspect. The murder happened a few blocks away from the 24th Street Mission BART station in San Francisco’s Mission District.