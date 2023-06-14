(KRON) — Six men who were allegedly part of a catalytic converter theft ring that targeted cars across the San Francisco Bay Area have been arrested. While making the arrests, law enforcement officers found 240 stolen catalytic converters and $260,000 in cash, according to investigators.

The Alameda County Regional Auto Theft Taskforce said the bust was a result of a long-term investigation launched in mid-2022 to identify people responsible for a “prolific catalytic converter fencing operation and crew responsible for thefts throughout the Bay Area.”

ACRATT investigators identified two locations in Oakland that were reselling, also known as “fencing,” stolen catalytic converters.

Hundreds of stolen catalytic converters were found in Oakland. (Image courtesy CHP Golden Gate)

The six arrested Oakland men were identified as: Jorge Perez Garcia, 39, Nelson Alvarado Herrera, 41, Oscar Alvarado Herrera, 38, Luis Monterroso-Veliz, 31, Pedro Maravilla, 44, and Santos Contreras, 42.

Last week, “ACRATT, with the assistance of the Alameda County Narcotics Taskforce, and the Oakland Police Department simultaneously executed search warrants at both locations. A search of both locations located approximately 240 stolen catalytic converters, one stolen vehicle, stolen property, three firearms … and approximately $260,000 in cash,” the California Highway Patrol wrote.

The six suspects were booked into Santa Rita Jail on charges of possession of stolen property, criminal conspiracy, and tampering with a vehicle.

Investigators also seized stacks of $100 bills during the bust. (Image courtesy CHP Golden Gate)

The Alameda County Regional Auto Theft Taskforce is a multi-agency taskforce that includes investigators with the California Highway Patrol, Alameda County Sherriff’s Office, Oakland Police Department, and the Alameda County Probation Department.

Catalytic converter thefts were rampant around the Bay Area in 2023.

New state laws restrict the sales of catalytic converters to authorized dealers, but the black market keeps thieves in business. Some thieves can snatch a catalytic converter in less than 60 seconds.

The San Mateo Police Department explained, “Several factors made catalytic converter theft extremely attractive for thieves. Catalytic converters can be stolen in less than a minute without being detected, and they are not easily identifiable or traceable, which made them easy to sell for lucrative payouts at scrap metal yards.”