222 pounds of liquid meth found in gas tank

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CALEXICO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) – Customs and Border Protection agents found 222-pounds of liquid meth in California.

That’s worth about $266,000.

A CBP dog alerted the agents to a truck’s gas tank at the Calexico border.

They removed the tank and found an unusual liquid substance that began to crystallize.

It tested positive for meth.

A 36-year-old male US citizen was arrested.

His name has not been released.

CBP agents have seized more than 40,000-pounds of meth since October.

