21 month sentence for conspiring to help brother flee to Mexico after murder of Newman police officer

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — Conrado Virgen Mendoza was sentenced in federal court Monday for conspiring to help his brother flee to Mexico to avoid prosecution for the murder of Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said 37-year-old Mendoza, a native and citizen of Mexico residing in Chowchilla, was sentenced to 21 months in prison. In September 2019, a jury found Mendoza guilty, along with 30-year-old Erik Quiroz Razo, an illegal alien residing in Merced.

The evidence at trial established that Virgen and Quiroz helped Paulo Virgen Mendoza conceal the truck that he was driving at the time he shot and killed Corporal Singh, transported him to various locations in the Central Valley in an effort to find a safe harbor with relatives before Paulo attempted to flee to Mexico.

Conrado Virgen Mendoza lied to Stanislaus County Sheriff officers about Paulo Virgen Mendoza’s whereabouts. Paulo Virgen Mendoza was ultimately apprehended at a relative’s residence in Kern County following an intensive three-day manhunt.

In November, Paulo Virgen Mendoza pleaded guilty to murdering Corporal Singh and was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Quiroz was previously sentenced to 27 months in federal prison.