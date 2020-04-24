2020 California State Fair canceled due to ‘extensive challenges’ posed by COVID-19 pandemic

FILE -Visitors pass 10, nearly 12 foot tall letters spelling “CALIFORNIA” at the entrance to the California State Fair in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, July 12, 2013. The sign was donated by the Disneyland Resort where they had stood near the entrance to the Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli – FILE)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The 2020 California State Fair and Food Festival has been canceled by Cal Expo due to the “extensive challenges” posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair, originally scheduled for July 21 to Aug. 2, won’t take place until 2021. This is the first time the fair has been canceled since World War II.

The decision was made Friday by Cal Expo’s Board of Directors in accordance with its own values and the directives issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health during its board meeting, according to Margaret Mohr, Deputy General Manager for Cal Expo.

The Cal Expo site, near downtown Sacramento, is currently serving as a drive-through testing site, as well as a temporary housing site for homeless individuals who may have been exposed or infected with the virus.

Rick Pickering, Cal Expo General Manager and CEO, released the following statement on the cancellation:

While we had remained hopeful the California State Fair would be able to continue our 166-year tradition of showcasing the best of California and entertaining the state’s residents and families, it’s clear the impact of COVID-19 will continue to be felt for the foreseeable future and that large gatherings should be postponed at this time. Based on the advice of health experts and the continued guidance issued by the governor, the Cal Expo Board has decided to cancel the California State Fair and Food Festival until 2021.



The health and safety of the community, our guests, and staff is our number one priority. Canceling this summer’s California State Fair is the right thing to do, and is in line with the measured, scientific approach that’s been implemented by the governor and health officials to fight COVID-19. California Exposition and State Fair is a proud member of the statewide community and we will continue to do our part to combat COVID-19. Rick Pickering, Cal Expo General Manager and CEO

