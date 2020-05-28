2020 California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles canceled

PASO ROBLES, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The 2020 California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles has been canceled.

The decision was based on the current restrictions from state and local leaders regarding mass gatherings, according to the Fair Board.

The well-being and health of our community is our top priority. Putting on a safe and fun Fair has always been our goal, and we had remained hopeful that the 2020 Fair could indeed happen. However, the current restrictions have made that impossible. We will miss this year’s Fair tremendously, but we are now turning our focus to making sure our 4-H, FFA and Industrial Arts exhibitors are taken care of. Board President David Baldwin

For more information and refunds, visit the California Mid-State Fair website.

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair is set to run next year from July 21 through Aug. 1.

