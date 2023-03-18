(KTXL) — A large box truck was stopped at the California/Nevada state line in Mono County last week after it was found to be transporting 20,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, according to CAL FIRE.

An employee at the agricultural inspection station spotted the vehicle and notified officials from the CAL FIRE Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Mono County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was arrested and is facing charges related to felony violations.

“The use of illegal fireworks continuously poses a major threat that results in firefighters responding to hundreds of fires and medical emergencies every year,” said Acting State Fire Marshal Daniel Berlant. “It is important to know the law. California has zero tolerance for the sale and use of illegal fireworks.”

CAL FIRE said that anyone who violates California’s fireworks laws could face a $50,000 fine and one year in jail.

“Dangerous fireworks are illegal in California because each year serious injuries and millions of dollars in property loss occur from wildfire sparked by fireworks,” CAL FIRE’s statement continued.