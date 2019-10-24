200-Acre Tick Fire erupts in Southern California; at least 1 structure burned

AGUA DULCE, Calif. (KTLA) — A brush fire rapidly spreading broke out in Agua Dulce Thursday afternoon and was threatening structures, firefighters said.

Los Angeles County firefighters first reported the incident around 1:45 p.m. on the 31600 block of Tick Canyon Road. It was being dubbed the Tick Fire.

Within 20 minutes, the flames had spread to 200 acres, according to the County Fire Department.

Aerial video showed the blaze was closing in on residences in a remote area before at least one in the area went up in flames just before 2:20 p.m.

By 2:40 p.m., the flames were moving toward homes in the area of Sunrose Place, the video from Sky5 showed. Aircraft could be seen conducting water drops in the area.

Crews could be seen working to prevent the fire from advancing onto residential properties.

There were no immediate reports of evacuation orders issued.

Firefighters were requesting a large response.

The fire came amid widespread red flag warnings with strong Santa Ana winds fanning Southern California. Coupled with high temperatures and low humidity, fire danger in northern L.A. County was considered extreme.

Gusts of 45-55 mph were expected to continue in the Tick Fire area through Friday morning, the National Weather Service said.

Agua Dulce was among several areas where Southern California Edison had shut off power as of 12:45 p.m. in an attempt to prevent downed power lines from sparking fires.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

