20-Year-Old rapper Pop Smoke killed in Hollywood Hills home

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A 20-year-old up-and-coming rapper from New York was fatally shot at a Hollywood Hills home early Wednesday, authorities said.

At a news conference, the Los Angeles Police Department said it could not confirm the male victim’s identity, but a law enforcement source identified him to the Los Angeles Times as 20-year-old New York rapper Bashar Barakah Jackson, who’s also known as Pop Smoke.

Artist 50cent has tweeted: “R.I.P to my man Pop Smoke, No sympathy for winners. God bless him.”

According to LAPD, officials responded to a residence at 2033 Hercules Drive just before 5 a.m. after receiving a call about multiple people unlawfully entering the home.

That caller was not at the property at the time but reported that their friend was at the home and witnessed the break-in. At least one person had a handgun, witnesses told authorities.

Officers arrived at the location about six minutes later and discovered a man who had been shot, LAPD Capt. Steve Lurie said at Wednesday’s news conference.

Fire personnel responded and transported the victim to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, Lurie said.

The captain only described the victim to be between 20 and 30 years old.

Several people witnessed the crime, according to LAPD. The number of intruders has been reported to be anywhere from two to six, Lurie told reporters. At least one of them was wearing a black mask, the officer added.

He said he could not confirm who owned the home, or whether or not it was being rented out through Airbnb, as reported by some media outlets.

Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses.

Authorities provided no further information about the incident.

