2 Stockton police officers fired for excessive force

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Stockton police officers were fired for using excessive force during a Dec. 30 incident, the police department said Tuesday.

Investigators say officers tried to pull over someone in a Mercedes who was “driving erratically and speeding in excess of 100 mph.” During a brief chase, a Stockton police vehicle collided with an uninvolved car, officials said.

The chase ended when the juvenile driver lost control and crashed.

The four officers involved used force while arresting the driver, police said. The driver was taken to the hospital before being booked into juvenile hall.

In a statement released Tuesday, Chief Eric Jones said two of the four officers involved in the arrest “were well outside the scope of both our policy and training.”

Administrative investigations take time to complete, and that is to ensure there is fairness for all involved parties. Even though from the beginning I was deeply concerned and placed the four involved officers on administrative leave, I had to wait for the investigation to be finished to completely understand the full scope and severity of this incident. Now that the investigation has ended, I feel the responsibility to be transparent about some of the officers’ actions that evening. The investigation determined two of the involved officers were well outside the scope of both our policy and training. Our department has policies that state we should make attempts to avoid striking an arrestee around the head and neck area when possible. Given this set of circumstances, I cannot and will not condone any excessive force. Additionally, any use of profanity is considered unwarranted and not professional. Eric Jones, Stockton Police Chief

The two officers who were fired were identified as Officer Michael Stiles and Officer Omar Villapudua. Stiles had been with the department since June 2018 and Villapudua was hired in January 2016.

Jones said the driver’s family has seen the body camera footage of the arrest but the video would not be released publicly.

The incident is also being investigated by the San Joaquin District Attorney’s Office.