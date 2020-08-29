2 soldiers killed, 3 hurt in helicopter crash off California coast

SAN DIEGO (CNN Newsource) — An Army aircraft training accident off the coast of San Diego has killed two soldiers and injured three others.

The incident happened on Thursday.

The soldiers were reportedly on a Blackhawk helicopter when it crashed on San Clemente Island.

An investigation is underway.

This is the second fatal accident near San Clemente Island recently.

Last month, nine soldiers were killed when an amphibious vehicle sank there during training exercises.

