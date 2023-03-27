(KTXL) — Two people were shot at a Sikh temple in Sacramento County on Sunday afternoon following a fight among three people, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the Gurdwara Sacramento Sikh Society temple located on the 7600 block of Bradshaw Road. The area is near Gerber Road about five miles east of Highway 99.

The temple was hosting festivities Sunday where thousands of people attended a parade for Nagar Kirtan, a traditional celebration among Indian religions including Sikhism.

When deputies responded to the shooting, they found two males with gunshot wounds and both were transported to the hospital. The sheriff’s office said both of them are expected to survive from their injuries.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Amar Gandhi said the shooting is not related to a hate crime. The sheriff’s office said all three males involved were East Indian.

Following an investigation, the sheriff’s office said a fight occurred among three males and one of the suspects shot at a friend of the other suspect. One of the alleged shooters is in the hospital and is likely to be arrested after he’s medically cleared.

The other suspected shooter fled on foot and was arrested after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday by authorities, Gandhi said. On Monday morning, the sheriff’s office indented that alleged shooter as 21-year-old Karman Sandhu.

The sheriff’s office said it’s not identifying the other suspected until he’s “medically cleared” and booked into jail for “security reasons” at the hospital.

Sandhu isn’t eligible for bail and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. He is facing attempted murder charges, according to jail records.

A Sikh Society parade and celebration took place throughout Sacramento County with festivities beginning 9 a.m. and was scheduled to end at 5 p.m.

The county closed Bradshaw Road, Vintage Park Drive, Elk Grove Florin Road and Gerber Road as part of the parade.