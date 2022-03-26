BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An aircraft with two people on board crashed in Mojave on Saturday afternoon near Mojave Air & Space Port, authorities said.

According to the FAA, preliminary information shows a single-engine, homebuilt VariEze aircraft went down southwest of the air and space port at around noon. The pilot of the aircraft reported an engine problem before the crash. The FAA will investigate the crash.

The conditions of the two people on board were not immediately available.

