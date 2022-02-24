OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A small plane from the skydiving company GoJump crashed in Oceanside Thursday afternoon, an airport spokesperson confirmed.

The aircraft was a Cessna Caravan and went down near the runway around 12:50 p.m., an employee at the Oceanside Municipal Airport said. Two people were aboard the plane when it crashed and both were taken to the hospital for treatment, according to Oceanside Police Department.

The Cessna came to a rest on its nose with its tail sticking up in the air, a few hundred feet from the runway. The propeller on the front of the plane was destroyed.

A Cessna Caravan with the skydiving company GoJump crashed in Oceanside near the airport on Thursday, Feb. 24. (Photo: KSWB)

The pilot was returning from a trip at the time of the crash, the airport spokesperson said. It wasn’t initially evident what caused them to go down.

The airport is located near state Route 76 just south of Camp Pendleton. GoJump, which has locations in Las Vegas and San Diego County according to its website, was founded in Oceanside and has an office located at the airstrip.

Check back for updates to this developing story.