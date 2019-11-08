2 dozen campus dorms burglarized during Kincade Fire evacuation

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Three teens have been expelled from Sonoma State University after being arrested in connection with at least 24 burglaries at campus dorms.

This happened during the evacuation period at the university due to the Kincade Fire and PG&E power shutoffs.

According to police, the three former 18-year-old students – identified as Daryl Reems, Jose Rubio, and Lamont Paxton – face possession of stolen property and burglary charges after they were pulled over on Oct. 29 and officers discovered stolen property in their vehicle.

Sonoma State University had been evacuated on Oct. 26 and as students began to return to their dorms this week, that’s when students started reporting their dorms were burglarized.

Police said that the suspects in custody were most likely responsible for the reported burglaries; the investigation remains ongoing.

The three former students were booked into the county jail and have since been released on bail.

