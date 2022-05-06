SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say a small plane has crashed near San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, killing two people on board.

It happened sometime after 2:00 p.m. Friday in the Marin Headlands northwest of the bridge.

Authorities say the single-engine Vans RV-10 went down on a ridge in the backcountry away from roads and trails.

The National Park Service later said fog was obscuring the area. However, it wasn’t immediately clear if weather played any role in the crash, which is under investigation.