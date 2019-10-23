2 dead, 1 wounded in Southern California bar shooting

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KTLA) — Investigators are piecing together the details of a deadly incident in which they say a gunman opened fire on a Long Beach bar employee and then apparently got into a shootout with another patron Wednesday morning.

The initial shooter and another man were found dead following the incident, in which a responding police officer also opened fire.

The events began about 12:20 a.m. when an officer was flagged down regarding a shooting inside the Bottoms Up sports bar in the 1700 block of East Artesia Boulevard, Long Beach Police Department spokesperson Shaunna Dandoy said.

Investigators believe a man inside the bar got into a confrontation with an employee and shot him in the upper body, a Police Department news release stated.

The injured victim managed to run out of the bar and was later taken to a local hospital. He is expected to survive.

After firing at the employee, the suspect apparently got into a shootout with an unknown patron. During the gunfight, the suspect fled to another part of the business and fatally shot an unidentified man, the news release stated.

The officer who was flagged down on the street arrived at the scene about that time and spotted the armed suspect.

“He engaged with the suspect who was shooting inside of the business when an officer-involved shooting occurred,” Dandoy said.

The officer then lost sight of the suspect but responding SWAT officers located him in the business.

The unidentified suspect was non-responsive and still holding the firearm, the news release stated. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities rescued three women and a man who were hiding in a storeroom. Several other patrons suffered minor injuries while fleeing the shootings.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The motive behind the initial shooting was under investigation.

Authorities are searching for video and witnesses who can provide details in the case.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department at 562-570-7244. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

