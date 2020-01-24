2 dead, 1 injured in Northern California plane crash

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were killed and another person was injured Friday when a single-engine plane crashed just north of the Auburn Municipal Airport.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Dry Creek Road was closed between Black Oak and Haines roads.

UPDATE: Three people were onboard a non-commercial aircraft, when it crashed near the Black Oak Golf Course in Auburn. Two are injured, one fatal. Investigators with the National Transportation and Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are enroute to the scene. pic.twitter.com/jDqohINE4Z — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 24, 2020

It was not immediately known what led to the crash.

Investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are heading to the crash site.

FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said the plane was a Stinson Vultee V-77.

This story is developing.

