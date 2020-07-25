KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

2 California prisoners die of suspected virus compliactions

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Avenal-State-prison-photo

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Two more California state prisoners died Friday from what appear to be complications of the coronavirus, corrections officials said.

An inmate from San Quentin State Prison near San Francisco and another from Avenal State Prison in Kings County died at outside hospitals, according to a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The state prison system has been struggling with major outbreaks of COVID-19 at its facilities. There have been more than 7,500 cases among inmates, including nearly 2,000 that are considered active cases of infection. Forty-four inmates have died, according to state figures.

Nearly 900 employees have active cases, authorities said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause pneumonia and death.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know