2 California prisoners die of COVID-19 complications

Two prisoners have died at hospitals of coronavirus-related complications, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported Saturday.

One prisoner was at the California Institution for Men in Chino. He was the 22nd inmate at the prison to die of coronavirus complications, the department said. The second prisoner was at Avenal State Prison in Avenal. He was the sixth inmate to die of complications from the virus at the facility, the department said.

The department did not provide more details about the deaths.

