180,000 Sonoma County residents under evacuation orders due to Kincade Fire

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Thousands are under evacuation orders in Sonoma County because of the destructive Kincade Fire.

The Sonoma Sheriff’s Department says approximately 180,000 residents are under evacuation orders as of Sunday morning.

The fire remains at 30,000 acres and is 10 percent contained, CAL FIRE said around 7 a.m. Sunday.

The fire first began around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Mandatory evacuation orders are underway in all 10 zones in Sonoma County, all the way to the coast at Bodega Bay.

As residents evacuated, Highway 101 was closed early Sunday morning, but has since reopened.

Traffic was backed up because of the closures and evacuations.

Additional areas in Sonoma County are under mandatory evacuations Sunday morning because of the Kincade Fire.

Driven by strong winds, the Kincade Fire made rapid runs overnight, according to CAL Fire.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said this is the largest evacuation that any member of the force can remember.

Fire officials say they are concerned the winds will blow embers and cause the fire to jump a major highway and spread to population centers.

As of 10 a.m., CAL Fire said the Kindcade Fire has not jumped Highway 101 yet, but it is approaching the highway.

Highway 101 is closed in the Windsor/Healdsburg area because of visibility. The closure starts in at Airport Boulevard in the northbound direction.

