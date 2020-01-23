17-year-old student identified as the Bakersfield stabbing victim; two under arrest

Kern County Sheriff’s Office investigating a stabbing which took place in the area of Foothill Drive and Morning Drive.

BAKERSFIELD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 17-year-old high school student has been identified as the person killed following a stabbing outside Bakersfield’s Foothill High School Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place shortly after 2:30 p.m. at Foothill Drive and Morning Drive.

The information from both Kern High School District and Kern County Sheriff’s Office comes a day after the deadly incident, which also confirms that the other two injured in the incident were both arrested.

In a statement, Kern High School District says deeply saddened by the senseless violence that took place outside Foothill High School.

Deputies say 23-year-old Jason Cruz was stabbed at the scene and booked into Kern County Jail for homicide. A 14-year-old male was also stabbed at the scene and booked into juvenile hall for assault with a deadly weapon.

Kern County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.

