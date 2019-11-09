14 San Diego State fraternities suspended after student is hospitalized

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — San Diego State University suspended the Interfraternity Council and all of its 14 chapters after a student was hospitalized Wednesday night.

According to SDSU, the SDSU Police Department was investigating after a student allegedly attended an event hosted by one of the IFC’s fraternities on Nov. 6.

The student required medical attention following the event, SDSU officials said. Details regarding the student’s wellbeing were not immediately available.

“A San Diego State University fraternity is alleged to have been involved in possible misconduct,” said Cory Marshall of SDSU. “We expect all our students to uphold our institutional values and the student code of conduct.”

SDSU’s president Adela de la Torre announced the suspension Friday, adding that all of the fraternities’ activities were suspended until further notice.

The fraternities named in the suspension included Alpha Epsilon Pi, Delta Sigma Phi, Delta Upsilon, Kappa Alpha Order, Kappa Sigma, Phi Delta Theta, Phi Gamma Delta, Phi Gamma Delta, Pi Kappa Alpha, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Sigma Chi, Sigma Phi Epsilon, Theta Chi and Zeta Beta Tau.

An estimated 1,400 students are currently members in IFC fraternities on campus, according to SDSU’s website.

The suspension did not affect the National Pan-Hellenic Council, the College Panhellenic Association or the United Sorority and Fraternity Council, nor did it affect the chapters associated with those organizations.

